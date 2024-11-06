NM Gupta Memorial Invitational Football Tournament: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) to start campaign today in Silchar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will start their campaign in the 33rd edition of the Captain Nalini Mohan Gupta (NM Gupta) Memorial Invitational Football Tournament in Silchar on Wednesday.

The young highlanders are placed in Group A with Lenroul FC and FC Raeangdai from Manipur. The team will play their opening match against FC Raeangdai on Wednesday at the DSA Ground which will kick off at 2 pm. Their second match against Lenroul FC is scheduled on November 8 at the same venue and the same timing.

Group B teams are Mohammedan SC, Aizawl FC from Mizoram and Senapati FC from Manipur. The two table-toppers will play the final on November 11.

“NM Gupta Trophy is a prestigious tournament in Assam and it’s a great opportunity for the club to grow its footprint in the region. It gives our players exposure and a chance to play in a great tournament,” Suhel Nair, Head of Youth Development, NorthEast United FC said.

