Assam News

Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya pays heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg on first death anniversary

Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya pays tribute to Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary, honouring his contribution to Assam’s culture.
Zubeen Garg Case
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A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: On Saturday, the Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV) family remembered legendary Assamese singer, musician, actor, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary. Faculty members and students paid heartfelt tribute to the celebrated artiste, recalling his immense contribution to Assamese music, culture, and society. The university community remembered his powerful voice, creative work, and lifelong connection with the people of Assam. The university family expressed deep respect for his enduring legacy and remembered him as an irreplaceable figure in Assam's cultural landscape.

Also Read: Nazira Marks First Zubeen Divas, Honours Legacy of Assam’s Beloved Singer

Zubeen Garg
Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya
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