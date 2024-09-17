Assam: Four Separate FIRs Filed in Dibrugarh Against Online Trading Embezzlement Case

DIBRUGARH: For the first time in the online trading case against Bishal Phukan and others, four separate FIRs were filed in Dibrugarh on Monday. Four victims individually lodged FIRs accusing Bishal Phukan of embezzling millions of rupees.

Additionally, the names of two mediators, Abhijit Chandra and Manbendra Singh, have also been implicated.

Earlier, the police had arrested Bishal Phukan after registering a suo-motu case against his online trading business. So far, property worth more than Rs 5 crore has been seized by the police in the case.

The police remand period for Sumi, Tarkik, and Amlan Bora will end on Tuesday and they will be produced before the court. As per police sources, no medical doctors have been summoned or interrogated by the police in connection with the case to date.

According to reports, Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and brother Amlan Borah were admitted to the Assam Medical College at around 1:20 am after reportedly falling ill. They received medical attention late into the night, with doctors providing the necessary treatment to address their condition.

The trio had been under police custody when their health concerns emerged. Following a thorough medical check-up and various tests, they were brought back into police custody in the middle of the night.

The police on Thursday arrested actor-choreographer Sumi Borah and her photographer husband Tarkik Bora for their alleged involvement in an online stock trading scam estimated to be worth at least Rs 2,200 crore.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the police detained the couple on their way to Dibrugarh where they had planned to surrender before the police after being on the run for 10 days.

