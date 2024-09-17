Assam: Gargaon College hosts Skill Enhancement Certificate Course

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College, under the aegis of its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), took another step towards empowering students with career-focused initiatives. From September 9 to September 14, the college hosted a 36-hour Certificate Course on Skill Enhancement for 5th Semester girl students. The programme, held in association with Mahindra Pride Classroom and the Naandi Foundation, aimed to increase access to employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young women.

The key focus of the course was to equip students with a range of essential skill sets, particularly the soft skills needed to thrive in the corporate world. Karishman Chutia, who graced the programme as the chief trainer from Naandi Foundation, provided training on various aspects of soft skills, communication skills and interview skills etc. aimed at transforming the learner into confident, determined, goal-oriented individuals to pursue successful careers.

Around 50 girl students from various departments participated in the programme, finding it highly beneficial. Many students highlighted how the course enhanced their self-awareness and set them on a path toward personal development and career success.

The event was jointly coordinated by Dr Surajit Saikia, IQAC Coordinator at Gargaon College, along with Sandeepa Agarwalla and Nilakhi Baruah, Assistant Professors from the Botany and Commerce Departments, respectively. Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College, appreciated the initiative and commended the organizers for delivering such a valuable learning opportunity for the students.

During the valedictory session, Dr Surajit Saikia expressed his gratitude to Mahindra Pride Classroom and Naandi Foundation for their collaboration and expressed optimism for more such ventures in the future.

Also Read: Tezpur's Gangotri Goswami Remembered: Family Honors Her Legacy with Financial Aid to Children's Home

Also Watch: