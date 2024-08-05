Assam: Four Suspects Arrested After 20 Days of Murder of a Labourer

Kajalgaon: A daily wage labourer was found dead in a pond in Panbari on July 14 this year. Twenty days after the incident, the police have managed to arrest a total of four persons suspected to be involved in the incident.

The police have arrested the following suspects in relation to the suspected murder. The arrested individuals were identified as Islamuddin Ali aged 30 years, Baharul Islam aged 28 years, Azizur Rahman aged 24 years and Billal Hussain aged 36 years. They were later taken into police custody for two days by the Panbari police station.

On July 14, the body of Maynal Haque, a 48-year-old labourer from Bogidwara, was discovered at Bogidwara No. 2, under the Panbari police station in Bijni. The body was discovered floating in a pond behind his house. The family filed an FIR at the Panbari police station, suspecting murder due to the presence of injury marks on the body. Finally, the Panbari police station registered a case on 47/24 in connection with the incident and started the investigation and arrested the killers on the basis of the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, the district superintendent of police and the sub-divisional police officer visited the scene on Sunday in connection with the incident. The motive behind the murder of victim Maynal Haque has yet to be revealed. However, the suspects were presented in court on Sunday and have been remanded in police custody for two days.

The incident which took place earlier last month triggered a sharp sensation in the region. Police had been investigating the incident since the discovery of the dead body and have now been able to grab a few of the suspects.