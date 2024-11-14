Assam: Fourth-grade employee dies in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Deven Majhi (76), a fourth-grade employee of Hem Chandra Borgohain Model English High School who was staying in Demow died on Tuesday night. Deven Majhi had a pressure stroke. Deven Majhi was popularly known as uncle and Kokai in the school. The school staff of Hem Chandra Borgohain Model English High School paid their last respect to Deven Majhi and their deepest condolence. Everyone will miss him (Deven Majhi) in the school.

