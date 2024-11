A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Biswajit Hazarika, an environment friendly youth of Kusumtola spotted a tortoise in his agri-farm on Wednesday and rescued it with the help of locals and later on released it at historic Nagsankar temple which is famous for the rare breed of tortoise. The local residents have praised the initiative of Biswajit Hazarika.

