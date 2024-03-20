Tribute to Lasit Saikia

Three years junior to me in Model School, Namrup, Lasit Saikia came from a very illustrious family of Assam. While his great grandfather Piyoliya Saikia had commanded a detachment of the Ahom Army against the Burmese invaders in 1817-24, his grandfather Kasinath Saikia, a fellow of the Royal Chemical Society, London, and two-time member of the erstwhile Assam Legislative Council, had pioneered electricity in Assam by setting up Jorhat Electric Supply Company in 1923. Second child and eldest son of late Devajit Saikia, a popular officer in the PR department of Namrup Fertilizer, and Hiranmoyee Saikia, Lasit went to Arya Vidyapeeth College and then took a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Prince of Wales Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jorhat. Having joined the erstwhile ASEB and retired as a Deputy Manager of APDCL on February 29, he was undergoing treatment for some kidney complications at the GMC Hospital, when he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away on March 10. A soft-spoken person, Lasit however possessed an enviable wit and sense of humour. While his younger brother Gautam had predeceased him, Lasit Saikia leaves behind, apart from his wife Juri, children Heena and Prasenjit, two sisters Indrani and Kalyani, and a host of relatives, friends and admirers. My deepest condolences to the family and prayers to the Almighty on the occasion of his Adya Shraddha today.

– Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap.

Also Read: Assam: Tezpur univarsity launches 7 new academic programmes

Also Watch: