Assam: Free Eye Checking Camp Organized in Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: A free primary eye check-up camp organized by ERC, Eye Hospital was held at Kamarabasti Primary School, Nagsankar on Wednesday. About a fifty senior citizens and others from the region participated in the free preliminary eye checking camp organized under the aegis of Ila Devi, an Anganwadi assistant of Hatinga Dhobikhola in Jamugurihat who was also one of the best social service awardees by Sanford University of America. Two experts from Bangalore Shay and Guyena respectively visited the camp and took stock of the ongoing eye camp. Eye specialists from the ERC Eye Hospital Prasenjit Halder, Dipankar Nath checked the eyes of the patients and provided them spectacles and medicines as well. The camp was attended by Abilash Sarma, district director of ERC Eye Hospital, Vijay Karmakar, Papu Kataki, Gautam Mahanta, Jitumani Bora, Udipta Gogoi, Amal Kamar among others.

