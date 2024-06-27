Morigaon district crackdowns on birth certificate irregularities

Morigaon: Irregularities in the application process for obtaining permission for delayed birth certificates has been uncovered in Morigaon district, following a preliminary investigation by the district administration. Several instances of suspected document forgery in application for permission for delayed birth certificates have come to light, prompting swift action. It has been underscored that obtaining a Delayed Birth Certificate (birth with more than one year) necessitates prior permission from the district administration, without which no hospital is authorized to issue such certificates. Applicants must submit seven essential documents, including affidavits, Gaonburha certificates, medical certificates, non-availability certificates (Form 10), school certificate (for children above six years), and proof of address, along with their application. Executive Magistrate of Morigaon district administration initiated an inquiry based on suspicions regarding several submitted certificates. The inquiry uncovered instances where applicants had allegedly presented falsified documents in the name of Baralimari State Dispensary and Laharighat Block Primary Health Centre, as well as school certificates from Tengaguri MV School.

Additionally, on physical verification by Executive Magistrate, Morigaon District Administration, it was uncovered that Moirabari Community Health Centre issued medical certificates, and non-availability certificates (Form 10) mentioning issue number with dates but the hospital authorities failed to show the official record thereby fooling the district administration. Subsequently, the district administration filled an FIR, a case has been registered at Laharighat police station, resulting in the arrest of two individuals, Moinul Haque and Nurul Islam, on charges related to document forgery, with efforts underway to locate others involved.

Morigaon District Commissioner, Devasish Sharma, IAS lamented the incident as unfortunate, emphasizing that such breaches of trust would face unwavering consequences. He asserted that no one would evade justice for falsifying documents. “Such incidents will not be tolerated,” he asserted, underscoring the district administration’s resolve to crackdown on fraudulent practices. He affirmed the district administration’s commitment to vigilantly monitor and take legal action against those involved. Sharma issued a stern warning to document fraudsters, urging them to abstain from illicit activities. He expressed confidence that thorough investigations would uncover more instances of malpractice in the future.

