JAMUGURIHAT: New reception committee of Madhuri Ahotor Tolor Mukoli Bihu formed

JAMUGURIHAT: Madhuri Ahotor Tolor Mukoli Bihu, the first open stage Bihu of the state, is set to observe 108 years of existence this year. The Bihu celebration will begin on the first day of Bohag and continue for seven days. The first day's programme will begin with the hoisting of the flag, followed by various traditional games and Bihu dance and other competitions. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the Bihu site last year and allocated a financial grant of two crore rupees for the construction of the cultural complex. The primary works of the proposed cultural complex are underway.

A public meeting was held at the historic Bihu site on Tuesday, with Ramen Bora in the chair, to form a new reception committee to observe the 108th year of Mukoli Bihu. The public meeting unanimously formed a new reception committee with Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika as President, Ramen Bora as Working President, and Bishnu Barua and Sanjib Barmudoi as joint secretaries. A full-fledged committee, along with other sub-committees, will be constituted very soon, informed Bishnu Barua.

