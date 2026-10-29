Assam: Free legal aid camp held at Itakhola

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JAMUGURIHAT: A free legal aid and awareness camp convened by Tezpur Law College in association with the local voluntary organisation Janamat was held at Srimanta Sankardev Bhawan in Itakhola on Wednesday.

Principal of Tezpur Law College Dulomoni Dutta and assistant professors Jupitara Devi and Dharitri Sharma delivered speeches on various aspects of legal aid and legal awareness. They highlighted the importance of making people aware of their legal rights and the availability of legal assistance.

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