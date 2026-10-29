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NFR GM Chetan Shrivastava inaugurated traditional sports centre at Amingaon

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated a Traditional Sports Centre at Old Amingaon Railway Station, promoting indigenous games and heritage.
NFR GM Chetan Shrivastava inaugurated traditional sports centre at Amingaon
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GUWAHATI: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), inaugurated a Traditional Sports Centre at the Old Amingaon Railway Station heritage site on 27th October, 2026. Developed through the NF Railway Sports Association (NFRSA), the first-of-its-kind facility transforms a historic railway platform into a dedicated centre for indigenous games, reflecting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Vikas (Development) alongside Virasat (Heritage), stated a press release.

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NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway
traditional sports centre
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