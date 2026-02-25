JAMUGURIHAT: Class IX student from Itakhola goes missing during exams

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One Derhasar Basumatary (16 years), son of Prabin Basumatary and Anjali Basumatary, residents of No. 1 Serfanguri near Assam-Arunachal border under Itakhola outpost, went missing on February 19. Derhasar, a student of class IX of Holy Kind English School, was appearing for the ongoing annual examination. According to information, Derhasar went out of his house due to some conflict with his mother and sister. Since then, he has become untraceable. The family members tried to locate his whereabouts but in vain, following which they registered a missing person's case at Itakhola outpost on Monday. Anyone finding any information regarding Derhasar Basumatary is requested to contact 8011026997 or 9365690661 or Itakhola police.

