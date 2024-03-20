Assam: Freight train derails at Barpeta Road

Barpeta: A freight train derailed at Barpeta Road on Monday night. The train, which was transporting goods from the railway department, fell off the tracks, causing disruptions in the area. Railway officials wasted no time in responding to the crisis. They swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The promptness of the railway department’s rescue operation played a crucial role in minimizing the potential damage from the accident. The incident occurred at a distance from the Barpeta Road railway station, adding to the complexity of the rescue efforts. Despite the challenges, the railway department’s coordinated response ensured that the situation was brought under control in a timely manner. While the exact cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, authorities are actively investigating it.

