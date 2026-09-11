Assam: Frequent power cuts trouble Jagiroad residents

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Frequent and erratic power supply has caused immense inconvenience to resi-dents of Jagiroad, with consumers alleging that re-peated outages by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) have disrupted daily life.

Residents stated that amid the ongoing scorching heat, frequent power cuts have added to their diffi-culties. According to locals, electricity supply is often disrupted two to three times within an hour, causing frustration among consumers. They further alleged that even during light to moderate rainfall, power supply remains suspended for several hours, creating hardships for people.

Frequent power fluctuations and outages have also reportedly led to damage to electrical appliances, residents claimed.

Concerned citizens have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to address the issue and en-sure a stable power supply in the area.

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