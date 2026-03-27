Assam: Fuel, LPG Shortage Disrupts Daily Life Across Nazira Sub-division

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A severe shortage of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders has disrupted normal life across the Nazira sub-division, creating widespread hardship for residents.

Several areas, including Nazira town, Simaluguri, Geleki, Namti, Michajan, Mechagarh, Balighat, Santak, Bihubar, Mathurapur, Athkhel, and Singibil, are facing an acute and what locals describe as an 'artificial' shortage of fuel and cooking gas.

Most petrol pumps in the region have reportedly run dry, leaving consumers struggling to access essential fuel. At a few locations, such as Lahoti Petrol Pump in Nazira Chariali, as well as outlets in Balighat and Sunpura, long queues of vehicles have been seen as people rush to collect the limited available fuel. Despite scarcity at many pumps, these few outlets have drawn large crowds due to partial stock availability.

The shortage has severely affected transportation services, making daily commuting and routine activities difficult for the general public. Residents report significant inconvenience in carrying out essential tasks.

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