BJP candidate Mayur Borgohain files nomination amid massive rally in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: BJP candidate Mayur Borgohain on Friday filed his nomination papers at the Sivasagar District Commissioner’s office for the 97 No. Nazira Assembly constituency.

Thousands of party workers from Nazira, Amguri, and Simaluguri mandals, along with people from diverse communities, including the tea tribe community, participated in a grand procession. The rally featured traditional cultural performances such as Bihu and Jhumur, accompanied by drums and musical instruments, creating a festive atmosphere across Sivasagar town. Union Minister Pabitra Margherita accompanied Borgohain during the nomination process.

Speaking to the media before filing his nomination, Borgohain expressed confidence that the Congress stronghold in Nazira would collapse in this election.

He stated that people of the constituency were seeking change and that many Congress workers were shifting their support towards the BJP.

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