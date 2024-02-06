Assam: Funeral of of Kesheshwar Gogoi performed in Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: On Monday the funeral of Kesheshwar Gogoi, who was murdered inside his house in Burhagaon of Badulipar in Golaghat district on January 24, was performed.. His wife was murdered six months ago at the same residence. On Monday, the people of Burhagaon performed last rites and wished for the peace of the soul. Situation is still tensed in the village. The killers involved in the double murder case is roaming freely. Till date, the police have not been able to find any clue. The villagers demanded the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police G P Singh to intervene in the matter.

