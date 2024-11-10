Assam: Gamma Camera and Radioiodine therapy unit inaugurated in Health City Hospital of Guwahati

Guwahati: Under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has reached significant advancements in Health and Family Welfare, fostering public confidence in healthcare. Today, at Health City Hospital in Guwahati, Assam, Umesh Sarma, Managing Director of Aristo Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd formally inaugurated the Gamma Camera and Radioiodine therapy unit. In his speech he commended this progressive move as a major contribution to healthcare of North East India. The Gamma Camera, also known as a scintillation camera, is one of the most widely used imaging devices in nuclear medicine.

This advanced technology simultaneously detects radiation emitted from a specific organ or area of interest, providing both dynamic and static images of the targeted region in the human body. This dual capability enables precise imaging and tracking, enhancing the detection and diagnosis of various conditions, particularly cancers and other diseases affecting vital organs. Whereas targeted radio ligand therapy in high dose therapy ward, is used to treat cancer with precision. Following the inauguration, Dr. Bhaba Nanda Das, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Health city Hospital has expressed optimism that residents of Assam and Northeast India will no longer need to travel outside the state for such specialized treatment, which is now accessible and affordable at Health City Hospital. The event was attended by distinguished figures, including Medical Director Prof.(Dr.) Bhabani Prasad Chakraborty, Academic Director Prof. (Dr.) Biju Choudhury, Director of Medical Services Dr. Atanu Borthakur, Medical Superintendent Dr. Hemjit Talukdar, Dr. Bikash Choudhury, Dr. Bibhas Ch. Goswami, and other prominent physicians, as reported by Facility Director Parag Jyoti Dutta, stated a press release.

