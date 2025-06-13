Assam: Gang of burglars caught in Tinsukia district, 5 arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A team of Digboi Police on Wednesday added a significant feather to their cap cracking a quizzical burglary case No. 89 u/s 331 (4) and 305 (A) involving a strong network of robbers who had looted gold ornaments worth several lakhs from an unmanned residence at Tingrai Railway Station area at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The victim along with his family members had left home for Guwahati for medical reasons.

The investigating team led by SDPO, Margherita co-district, following a systematic set of procedures, finally arrested five persons ,including a gold smith identified as Arun Deb attached to Tinsukia AT Road-based Madhav Jewellery.

Tapan Das, (39 years), son of Late Okon Das of Margherita’s Ledu, Hirakjyoti Phukan (25 years), son of Late Ashim Phukan of Ledu Hamuk village, Rustam Hussain (22 years), son of Abul Hussain, Pintu Ali (20 years) of Ledu Hamukjan village, and Arun Deb (55 years) of Tinsukia, were among the arrested accused in the crime. The police also recovered 9 pieces of gold bangles, a pair of earrings, a ring, and around 20 grams of solid gold secured after melting necklaces and chains.

The daring heist at the residence of the complainant, who had also been a 2nd Assam Police Battalion personal, was perpetrated on May 26 at around 11 PM.

“The case which had initially appeared quizzical was finally cracked in a week’s time due to constant technical support, cooperation, and coordination of the senior officials,” said the Sub-Inspector, Pinky Borah, who was investigating the case.

According to police officials, securing the crime scene, statements and tangible evidence, linked modus operandi of the accused, and canvassing the area provided the team with the critical data before launching the robber-hunt operation on a wider scale.

Sources informed that the daring heist in the residence along National Highway 38 was a planned act designed and executed by mastermind Tapan Das and one of the absconding accomplices. According to a sensational revelation, the duo being the masterminds had conducted repeated field surveys during broad daylight earlier till May 26.

When convinced that the targeted residence was unmanned, they hired professional criminals, drank intoxicants at a roadside dhaba near Makum, and finally committed the act at around 11.30 PM, confessed one of the robbers, adding that it took around 30 minutes to wipe off the locker.

Meanwhile, sensing an imminent risk following the movements of the neighbours, the robbers fled the scene leaving behind two motorcycles which belonged to Tapan Das and his absconding accomplices. The incident was reportedly detected early in the morning upon the victim’s arrival on May 26.

“Reaching a desirable conclusion linked to such a high-end burglary case in a fortnight that too with tangible recovery of lost valuables speaks highly about the competency of Digboi Police led by Inspector Dibya Jyoti Dutta, who was also nicknamed ‘Singham’ for his anti-liquor movement during his posting in Jorhat as quoted by the Telegraph on December 24, 2016,” said the President of a VDP Committee.

Also Read: Assam: Two die in Bongaigaon in separate incidents

Also Watch: