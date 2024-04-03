Assam: 6th Bn. SSB seizes 108 bottles of Bhutanese liquor

KOKRAJHAR: In a continuing effort, the 6th Bn. SSB on Tuesday seized 108 bottles of Bhutanese liquor during a routine checking at Datgari along the Indo-Bhutan border.

Sources from the SSB said under the supervision of Sanjeev Kumar (Deputy commandant), BIT team of B-coy, Dadgari made a claimed seizure while performing checking and frisking duty at Datgari check post. Sources said the duty team stopped a Maruti Suzuki Zen car having Regn. no. (AS-01AD/3249) which was loaded with 108 bottles of Bhutanese Black Mountain whiskey. The SSB in duty asked for proper documents but the driver failed to furnish adequate papers and consequently, the vehicle along with items were seized and the driver was apprehended. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Rwdwmsar Basumatary of Kokrajhar district. The seizure items including Maruti Zen were estimated to be worth Rs. 2,46,200.

Later, the seized items and apprehended person were handed over to Land Customs Office at Hatisar, Dadgiri located near Bhutan border.

