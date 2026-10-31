Assam: Gargaon College holds talk on disaster management

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SIVASAGAR: The Department of Geography of Gargaon College organised a special talk on Disaster Management at the ICM Hall of the college on Friday, with Dr Dhurbajyoti Saharia, Professor, Department of Geography, Gauhati University, as the resource person.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College, welcomed the resource person and emphasised the importance of creating awareness among students about disaster management. He highlighted the role of geographical knowledge in understanding and addressing various disaster-related challenges. Head of the Department of Geography, Dr Dilip Kr Deka, underscored the academic importance of such programmes in enhancing students’ knowledge beyond the classroom. More than 150 students attended the programme, which provided an opportunity for academic interaction and knowledge sharing.

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