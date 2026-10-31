Directorate General Resettlement organises ex-servicemen job fair at Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DoESW), Ministry of Defence, organised an Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Job Fair at Dibrugarh, Assam on Friday. The initiative aimed to facilitate meaningful employment opportunities for veterans and connect industry with the experience, skills, and leadership of trained Armed Forces personnel transitioning into civilian careers.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 434 Ex-Servicemen and 32 leading national and multinational companies, offering more than 350 vacancies across diverse sectors.

The job fair was inaugurated by Maj Gen Vishal Pathania, SM, GOC 41 Sub Area, along with Maj Gen SBK Singh, SM, DG DGR, and Brig Saumya Banerjee, SM. Col PK Ghosh (Retd), Director, Jalan Industries, and Gp Capt Mohanto Panging, VSM (Retd), graced the occasion as the corporate guest of honour. Prominent recruiters at the event included Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymer, Assam Petro-Chemicals, Innovision Guwahati, Jalan Industries, Oil India, ICICI Bank, Dibrugarh University, and Udchalo, among several other organisations.

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