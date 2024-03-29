Assam: Gargaon College hosts a one-day workshop on Aquarium Fabrication

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College, renowned for its commitment to holistic education and practical learning experiences, recently hosted a one-day hands-on workshop on Aquarium Fabrication. The workshop was organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in collaboration with the Department of Zoology and the Department of Botany, Gargaon College. The workshop aimed to provide participants with comprehensive insights into the art and science of creating and maintaining aquariums.

Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal and noted academician inaugurated the workshop and expressed enthusiasm for the workshop’s success, highlighting its relevance in fostering both academic enrichment and practical expertise among participants. “Events like these not only enhance our skills in creativity and innovation and also employment opportunities,” remarked Dr Mahanta.

He also expressed his gratitude to the organizers for taking the initiative for organizing such a significant workshop. Dr Rina Handique, Vice Principal, Gargaon College and Head of the Department of Zoology, spoke on emphasizing the interdisciplinary nature of the workshop and its potential to inspire future research, conservation efforts and employment generation. By bridging the gap between theory and practice, workshops like this empower students to become stewards of environmental sustainability, he added. The resource person for the workshop Dr Anurag Protim Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, Gargaon College, shared knowledge and imparted hands-on training on aquarium fabrication, offering invaluable guidance on species selection, water quality management, and the importance of biodiversity in aquarium ecosystems. Throughout the day, attendees were immersed in various aspects of aquarium fabrication, from the selection of appropriate materials to the intricacies of designing and setting up of a thriving aquatic environment. The hands-on training segment allowed participants to put theory into practice as they engaged in interactive sessions under the supervision of the resource person. From assembling tanks to arranging aquatic plants and decor, attendees had the opportunity to hone their skills and gain first-hand experience in aquarium fabrication techniques.

Dr Dimbeshwar Das, Head of the Department of Botany, spoke on the significance of organizing the workshop for employment generation. The event was enthusiastically hosted by Dr Surajit Saikia, Coordinator, IQAC, Gargaon College.

