Assam: Skill development programme organized in Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: An online skill development programme was organized by the department of Mathematics of Gargaon College in collaboration with department of Mathematics of B Borooah College, Guwahati in association with IQAC, Gargaon College recently. The objective of the programme was to guide students in improving communication skills, preparing their resume and facing interviews with confidence and fluency.

Inaugurating the programme, eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta underscored the importance of developing communication skills in students in order to enhance their employability in an increasingly competitive job market and appreciated both the departments for taking the initiative to organize such a programme.

The welcome speeches were delivered by Dr Kabita Phukon, Head of the department of Gargaon College and Dr Ripa Kataki, Head of the department of Mathematics, B Borooah College. Mohit Sekhawat, a Public Speaking Coach, TESOL Certified, IELTS and PTE Trainer delivered a talk on the topic “Interviews and Resumé Preparation”.

During his lecture, Sekhawat spoke on ways to enhance public speaking skills, refine English fluency, learn body language and voice modulation techniques and prepare effective and compelling resumes. He further gave tips to the students as to how they can qualify interviews for MNC job positions. The programme moderated by Sujata Goala, Assistant Professor of the department of Mathematics, Gargaon College saw the participation of a significant number of students of both the colleges. Harekrishna Mili, Assistant Professor of the department of Mathematics, Gargaon College provided technical support to the programme while Partha Pratim Gogoi, guest lecturer of the department extended the vote of thanks.

