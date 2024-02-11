Assam: Gargaon College organized an alumni talk on acing competitive entrance exams

SIVASAGAR: An alumni talk on “Decoding Excellence: A Guide to Acing IIT JAM, CUET PG, and other PG Entrances” was organized by the Department of Mathematics in collaboration with Gargaon College Alumni Association and IQAC Gargaon College on Friday. Zakir Ali, an alumnus from the 2018-2021 batch of the Department of Mathematics, Gargaon College was invited as the resource person. Zakir, a passionate educator and mathematics enthusiast, embarked on a mission to make quality education accessible to all through his educational YouTube channel and platform ‘Let’s Approach’ having 84k+ subscribers. Through ‘Let’s Approach’, Zakir brings his expertise in teaching Mathematics and Physics to Class 10, Class 11 and 12 students, offering clear and comprehensive explanations in Assamese. Beyond YouTube, ‘Let’s Approach’ boasts a thriving community of over 10,000 active users on its platform, benefiting from Zakir’s dedication to providing top-notch educational content.

In his talk, Zakir Ali discussed the methods of preparing for entrance exams like JAM, CUET, CSIR NET, and other related entrance examinations. He opined that language is not a barrier in cracking such exams. Further, he elaborated upon the resources available for such preparation.

The programme hosted by Sujata Goala, alumnus and Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Gargaon College was attended by alumni from different departments, teaching, and non-teaching staff.

In his address, Principal of Gargaon College and noted academician, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta appreciated the initiative of GCAA. He also emphasized upon the necessity of active communication with the alumni. President of Gargaon College Alumni Association, Deva Hazarika, in his welcome speech, expressed hope about the continuity of such programmes in the future, too. Dr Kabita Phukon, the Head of the department of Mathematics, offered the vote of thanks in which she expressed gratitude to everyone for their participation, and also anticipated the support and cooperation of the alumni in the near future. Assistant Professor of the department of Mathematics, Harekrishna Mili provided technical support in hosting the programme. Around 67 participants joined this talk through Google Meet.

Also Read: Assam: 8,27,859 voters enrolled covering 5 Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Lakhimpur district

Also Watch: