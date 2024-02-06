Golaghat District Students’ Union burnt effigy of Ranoj Pegu in order to protest against the decision to teach mathematics and science in English language

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat District Students’ Union strongly opposed the decision of the State government and the education department for teaching mathematics and science in English language from class VI onwards. On Monday the statue of Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was burnt in front of Shaheed Bhawan at the Golaghat District Students’ Union office.
The student body said the decision taken by the Assam government against mother tongue medium is very condemnable. The student organization threatened the government that if the State government did not cancel the decision at the earliest AASU will launch democratic agitation against the government.
