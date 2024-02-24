Assam: Gargaon College, organized an awareness programme on ‘Issues and Solutions related to Women’s Health’

SIVASAGAR: Women’s Cell of Gargaon College, in association with Siu-Ka-pha Multi-specialty Hospital, Demow in Sivasagar district, and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Gargaon College, organized an awareness programme on ‘Issues and Solutions related to Women’s Health’ at the Academic Gallery of Gargaon College on Thursday.

Inaugurating the awareness programme organized under this initiative, the Principal of the college, eminent litterateur, and educationist Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta highlighted the need for special health awareness to be taken up by women in their current lifestyle. He called upon the college students to build physical and mental well-being for their overall development.

In her speech Dr Rina Handique, Vice Principal of the college emphasized that addressing women’s health issues proactively is crucial, and events like this serve as platforms for spreading awareness and education.

The resource person for the programme, Dr Neha, from Siu-Ka-pha Multi-specialty Hospital, presented an insightful talk. She deliberated on various issues related to women’s health and their solutions. She particularly talked about the increasing cases of breast cancer and symptoms for early detection. She highlighted the symptoms of cervical cancer, its prevention, awareness to be taken during menstruation, and special hygiene needed for women, etc. In addition, she also offered detailed explanations to the participants’ queries. Along with Dr Neha, Rajendra Kairi, Priyam Bora and Gargi Saikia were present for the event from Siu-Ka-pha Multi-specialty Hospital.

Devajani Bakalial, secretary of the Women’s Cell of Gargaon College Teachers’ Unit and Assistant Professor of the Assamese department, hosted the programme. It was attended by nearly a hundred girl students and members from the teaching fraternity.

