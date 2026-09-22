Assam News

Assam: Gargaon College Students Bring Empathy to Life with Service at Moran Blind School

Gargaon College’s Statistics Department marks Zubeen Divas at Moran Blind School with poetry, sapling plantation and food donations for students.
Moran Blind School
Published on

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In keeping with its mission of inculcating a sense of moral and social belongingness among learners, Gargaon College (Autonomous) has been continuously organising programmes to support the needy and promote social responsibility among the students. With such a noble aim, the Department of Statistics, Gargaon College (Autonomous), organised a community-based participation programme at Moran Blind School on September 19 on the occasion of Zubeen Divas.

As part of this programme, the students and faculty members of the department conducted a series of meaningful activities to support and encourage the visually impaired students. The programme was further enriched by a soulful poetry recitation by Jyotishna Gogoi and Aditya Sah, who paid their poetic tribute to Zubeen Garg. As part of an environmental initiative, plantation of fruit-bearing saplings was also carried out in the school premises by the faculty members, students, and the children together.

Furthermore, to extend a gesture of care and nourishment support, the faculty members donated food items to the students of the blind school.

Also Read: Guwahati: Police seize 263 grams of heroin at Jorabat

Gargaon College
‘Zubeen Divas
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com