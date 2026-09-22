Assam: Gargaon College Students Bring Empathy to Life with Service at Moran Blind School

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SIVASAGAR: In keeping with its mission of inculcating a sense of moral and social belongingness among learners, Gargaon College (Autonomous) has been continuously organising programmes to support the needy and promote social responsibility among the students. With such a noble aim, the Department of Statistics, Gargaon College (Autonomous), organised a community-based participation programme at Moran Blind School on September 19 on the occasion of Zubeen Divas.

As part of this programme, the students and faculty members of the department conducted a series of meaningful activities to support and encourage the visually impaired students. The programme was further enriched by a soulful poetry recitation by Jyotishna Gogoi and Aditya Sah, who paid their poetic tribute to Zubeen Garg. As part of an environmental initiative, plantation of fruit-bearing saplings was also carried out in the school premises by the faculty members, students, and the children together.

Furthermore, to extend a gesture of care and nourishment support, the faculty members donated food items to the students of the blind school.

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