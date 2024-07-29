Meghalaya: Government Vehicle Destroyed in Arson Attack in Shillong

SHILLONG: In early hours of July 29 government-owned vehicle, Gypsy registered as ML 01 5989 and belonging to Public Works Department (PWD) was completely destroyed in arson attack in Nongmynsong, Shillong. The incident occurred around 3 am near Nongmensong Umkdait post office. Despite quick response of emergency services vehicle was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived, resulting in extensive damage.

Authorities have initiated investigation into incident. They are working diligently to identify those responsible for arson attack. The motive behind attack remains unknown. Officials are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in investigation. This incident has raised significant concerns about safety and security of government properties in region.

This attack is latest in a series of petrol bomb attacks that Shillong has been grappling with. Another government vehicle belonging to the Directorate of Water Resources was targeted on May 2. The attack occurred on a Thursday night at Cleve Colony. Unknown assailants set fire to the vehicle with registration number ML01 A 0175. The vehicle was parked at the Directorate of Water Resources. It was completely destroyed when attackers threw a petrol bomb from outside.

Police investigations have revealed a pattern in these attacks. Government vehicles in areas lacking CCTV coverage are primary targets. Police officials stated they are actively following leads to apprehend those responsible for these acts of arson. Earlier office of Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation (MGCC) was also targeted in a similar attack. However, alert night watchmen managed to avert potential disaster. They extinguished flames ignited by a narrowly missed petrol bomb.

The repeated targeting of government properties has heightened concerns among officials and public alike. The ongoing investigation aims to bring perpetrators to justice. It also seeks to restore a sense of security in the region. In the meantime, authorities likely will increase surveillance. They will enhance security measures around government properties to prevent further incidents.