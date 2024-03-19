Assam: Gaurav Gogoi warmly welcomed in Demow

DEMOW: Gaurav Gogoi, the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat candidate of INC Party visited Demow Constituency on Monday where he was given a warm welcome by party workers and people in Demow constituency. Earlier Gaurav Gogoi was the MP of Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat.

The Jorhat Lok Sabha seat candidate, first offered puja in Thowra Doul near Demow, and was seen on the top his car campaigning. There were Congress party workers and Raijor Dal workers who accompanied him in motorcycles shouting slogans in his favour.

Talking to the media, Gaurav Gogoi, Jorhat Lok Sabha seat candidate said that the CAA will be cancelled in their first Cabinet meeting of their central government. He alleged that the people did not give him better treatment in Jorhat Medical College as well as in Sivasagar due to which the people have to travel to Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Guwahati. He said if we organize big meeting then we cannot hear the views of our people. He said that he wanted to know the opinions of Assamese people so that in future he can present it in the parliament. Gaurav Gogoi, Jorhat Lok Sabha seat candidate went to various places of Demow Constituency and interacted with the masses. In the programme Ajay Kumar Gogoi, Secretary of APCC, Manuranjan Konwar, Congress leader, Dhaijya Konwar, Raijor Dal leader, along with other Congress leaders were also seen.

