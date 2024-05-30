Cyclone Remal: 12 students injured in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: Severe storms and heavy rainfall have battered many parts of Assam since Monday. A horrifying incident occurred in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district on Tuesday morning when a massive tree fell on a school bus, causing significant damage. According to reports, a tree branch fell on a school bus from Ursula English School in Dhekiajuli, injuring 12 students. These students were subsequently transported to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Fortunately, officials stated that their injuries were minor, and they have since been discharged from the hospital.

Speaking to The Sentinel, District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra stated that teams from the DDMA Sonitpur, along with police and forest department officials, are continuously working to improve the situation amid the ongoing storms and relentless rain. The NDRF and SDRF are also on alert. Mishra advised people to avoid staying in vulnerable structures, avoid water-logged areas, and refrain from boating, fishing, or swimming in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries in Sonitpur district. He also suggested stocking up on essential items and contacting authorities in case of an emergency situation.

Also Read: Assam: Sonitpur District Consultative Committee held to review performance of banks

Also Watch: