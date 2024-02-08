Assam Gears Up for 2024 General Elections with Final Electoral Roll Publication on February 8

GUWAHATI: In a crucial development ahead of the upcoming 2024 Indian general elections, Assam is poised to unveil its final electoral roll on February 8. This follows the earlier release of the first electoral roll post-delimitation, which occurred on December 8, 2023.

The delimitation exercise, a crucial step in the electoral process, led to a revised count of electors in Assam, reaching a total of 2,43,02,460 individuals. This figure comprises 1,22,12,483 male electors, 1,20,89,569 female electors, and 408 electors identifying as the third gender. Notably, this marks a notable increase of 1,90,717 electors or 0.8 percent compared to the previous data.

To ensure the accuracy and completeness of the electoral roll, individuals are encouraged to verify their names through multiple channels. They can physically visit the office of the District Election Officer (DEO), the E.R .O., or the Circle officer's office. Alternatively, checking at the relevant polling station is also an option. For the tech-savvy, the official website www.ceoassam.nic.in offers an online platform for verification.

To facilitate the process, citizens can contact their Booth Level Officer (BLO) for further details or assistance. The Voter Helpline app, available for download, provides a convenient way to access information. Additionally, logging in to voters.eci.gov.in is another online avenue for verification.

The publication of the final electoral roll aligns with the anticipation of the 2024 Indian general election in Assam, slated to occur on or before May 2024. This election holds immense significance as it will determine the representatives for the 14 Lok Sabha seats from Assam in the 18th Lok Sabha.

To enhance transparency and accessibility in the electoral process, various services have been made available for citizens seeking access to the electoral roll. These include online services through the Internet, Common Service Centres known as "Arunodoy Kendra," and Public Facilitation Centres (PFCs) situated in various administrative offices.