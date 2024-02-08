Assam Government To Merge Class 10, 12 Boards Into One New Entity

GUWAHATI: In a bid to reform the education boards in Assam, the state government has proposed to merge the state boards for Classes 10 and 12 into one single entity to manage secondary education on Wednesday.

The Assam State School Education Board Bill, 2024 was introduced in the state government in the Assembly to form a new body to administer the education system till Class 12 in the state.

The bill will allow the merger of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) into one single entity namely the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).