Assam: Section 144 of CrPC Prohibitory order in Karbi Anglong amid protest

Bokajan: Activists of the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) and autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) Youth Front continued their protest in different parts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts even as the district administration clamped Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting procession, rally in government offices and inflammatory speeches across the hill district since Friday night.

A prohibitory order issued by district magistrate Madhumita Bhagawati on Friday, prohibited picketing, rallies, and Mashal processions in front of offices, and public places by forming an assembly of five or more persons, carrying firearms and explosive substances, use and throwing of crackers, inflammatory speeches, communal or anti-state anti-national speeches, banner, poster, wall writing and use of loudspeakers due to the exigency of the situation.

However, there has been an undeclared bandh in all major towns including Diphu, Bokajan, Manja, Donkamukam, Baithalangso and Howraghat since Thursday evening following the assault of five KSA activists by miscreants at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening.

All shops, business establishments, schools and other educational institutions and markets have been closed due to the prevailing situation. Public transport has also been affected due to the escalating situation.

The incident is the sequel to the submission of a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu by RSS-backed Rachnatmak Nonia Sangyukta Sangh (RNSS) during her visit to Shillong on January 17 for inclusion of the Bhojpuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India and protection of land rights of settlers on VGR/PGR land in Karbi Anglong.

The memorandum was submitted by RNSS national joint secretary Rachanatmak Nonia; in-charge of Northeast, Dharmendra Chauhan; president of Assam State Committee, Arjun Mahato; secretary West Karbi Anglong, Chandan Chauhan.

The KSA and ASDCYF staged a protest at Donkamukam on Thursday opposing the RNSS memorandum and demanding the government for eviction of all Hindi-speaking settlers living in VGR and PGRs of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

ASDC president and former CEM of KAAC Jotson Bey said, “The KSA and ASDC Youth Front had a peaceful demonstration, but while returning to Diphu they were being attacked by a mob. Our first demand is that all the attackers should be arrested and sent to jail. Secondly, as it is a reserve land whoever settles are encroachers. As they are encroachers and should be immediately evicted.” KSA (Inglongpho) president Mirjeng Kro said it is not the first time that such violent attacks have happened. In the previous incident also the KSA members were attacked. The KSA has condemned the incident and called for the immediate arrest of all the attackers within 48 hours.

