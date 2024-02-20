Assam: General meet of All Assam Tanti Sabha convened by the Naduar and Dekorai regional committees held

JAMUGURIHAT: A general meeting of All Assam Tanti Sabha convened by the Naduar and Dekorai regional committees of All Assam Tanti Sabha was held with a day-long programme at Binodan Bhawan at Dekorai Tea Estate on Monday with Kartik Tanti, president of Sonitpur district Tanti Sabha in the chair.

Sanatan Tanti, secretary of the district committee explained the objectives of the meeting. A series of resolutions were adopted for the uplift and strengthening the community. Sanjay Kumar Tanti, central president of All Assam Tanti Sabha graced the occasion as a chief guest who had highlighted the burning issues including the issue of education, caste certificate, land issues and rights etc. He made a humble appeal to all concerned to put their hands together for enhancing the community development. The organization was formed at Moran in the year 1978 and has been working for the wellbeing of the Tanti community of the state. The meeting was attended by dignitaries and office bearers of the Tanti community.

