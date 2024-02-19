Solve problems of Bodo medium students: All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU)

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students’ Union (AVSU) urged the Government of Assam to solve the problems of Bodo medium in the BTAD and the state.

In a press conference, ABSU president Dipen Boro said the ABSU asked the Bodo-medium students of class VI to stay away from appearing in the examinations of mathematics and general science conducted during the Gunatsav due to ‘neglect’ to the mother tongue as the question papers were printed only in English. He said the Bodo medium students failed to get a gradation mark due to abstention, and thus 11,000 Bodo medium students are deprived of a gradation mark. He said the Bodo-medium students had to suffer due to the lackadaisical attitude of the government. He also said the neglect of the mother tongue was against the NEP 2020, and so the government should take a holistic approach.

Boro said there have been vacant posts in the academic sector, as many posts of academic officer, translator, and teacher have been left vacant. He added that the Government of Assam said to conduct the examination of class VI with question papers in Bodo and to fill in the vacant posts as early as possible. He also said the Minister of Education has assured them that they will solve the problems.

On the frequent cases of suicide incidents in the district, he said the ABSU would prepare an action-oriented programme to stop the suicide incidents. He said counselling and orientation on suicide, murder, etc. were necessary. He also said the district administration should take precautionary measures.

On the incident of Kheroni of West Karbi Anglong district, Boro said the incident of an attack on peaceful proteters was unfortunate. He said the land rights of indigenous people should be protected, and they should not be deprived of rights and privileges. He also said the illegal settlers in tribal lands, PGR lands, and government lands were the reason behind the incident, and thus the government must protect the lands of indigenous people.

The ABSU president said the remaining clauses of the BTR accord should be implemented in letter and spirit. The ABSU will extend support to the party, which will ensure that it works with sincerity for the implementation of all clauses of the BTR Accord.

Also Read: Beautification and Water Purifier project: Dibrugarh resident writes to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking justice after allegedly cheated by Dibrugarh Municipal Board

Also Watch: