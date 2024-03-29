‘Benjamin was an expelled member of UPPL and VCDC’ : General secretary of UPPL, Raju Kr. Narzary

KOKRAJHAR: Raju Kr. Narzary, the general secretary of UPPL, clarified on Wednesday that Benjamin Basumatary, of the Udalguri district, whose picture of sleeping on a bundle of Rs. 500 notes went viral on social media, was actually an old photo that was being distributed to disparage the UPPL.

Narzary said the photo of Benjamin Basumatary sleeping on Rs. 500 notes was quite old and the UPPL had already taken prompt action against him. He said, “Since UPPL never allow corruption, the party took swift action on Basumatary, the then chairman of Bairaguri VCDC. He was expelled as the chairman of VCDC and primary membership of the UPPL on January. He also said Basumatary was no longer a member of UPPL and the party is not connected to his activities after he was removed. He also said some quarters had been trying to malign the images of UPPL by uploading the old pictures in certain social media groups. He further said by uploading such old photos of expelled members, no one will be able to take away the support to UPPL which is going to win in big margins in the forthcoming election.

On the other hand, talking to certain news channels, Benjamin Basumatary said the photo was taken five years back by his friends when they were having a party. He said he was a contractor at that time and he had agriculture lands to earn money. He claimed that the money amounting to Rs. 5 lakh seen on the bed was brought from his brother as loan. He also alleged that the opposition circle was hatching conspiracy for their political gain out of it.

