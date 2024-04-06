Assam: General Observer of Lok Sabha polls Dr. MR Ravi arrives in Udalguri

KALAIGAON: General Observer of Lok Sabha polls for Darrang-Udalguri HPC, Dr. MR Ravi arrived in Udalguri recently. Election Observer Dr. MR Ravi visited Room No. 2 on first floor of District Commissioner Office in Udalguri. Besides, the Expenditure Observer for Darrang-Udalguri HPC, Deepak Anand has also arrived in Udalguri. The Expenditure Observer Anand will be available for public meeting at Room No.41 of Ground Floor in the campus of District Commissioner office. People can contact him on 9284398338 and his email ID is deepak.anand@incometax.gov.in for any grievance. Javir Rahul Suresh, District Commissioner of Udalguri stated it in a press release. Deepak Anand will be available in Room No. 2( Ground Floor) in Circuit House too.

