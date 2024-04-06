Lok Sabha election: Rangia election district unveils mascot ‘Shreshtha’

Rangia: As the countdown starts for April 26, the Poll Day, the preparation for smooth conduct of the ensuing general election to Lok Sabha, 2024 is going on in full swing in Rangia. To encourage a healthy turnout of voters, awareness activities are being undertaken on regular intervals by the SVEEP Cell of Rangia election district.

As part of the ongoing SVEEP activities, the Election Mascot titled ‘Shreshtha – Wings of Democracy’ was unveiled by the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) and District Election Officer, Rangia, Debashis Goswami on Friday. To mark the occasion, a cycle rally was flagged-off from Haradutta, Biradutta Bhawan during the early morning hours. Flagged off by the DEO, the cycle rally saw a positive turnout of first-time voters, women voters and participants from various educational institutions such as Rangia College, Manabendra Sarma Girls College and Tulsibari Bohumukhi H.S. School to name a few.

Addressing the gathering, the DEO appealed to the public to come out and vote in large numbers. The event was also attended by Circle Officer, Rangia, Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, Election Officer, Rangia, Dr. Neel Harit Kaushik, Assistant Commissioner, Rangia, Jiljily Thaosen, Executive Officer, Rangia, Sharon Thomas, Dr. Hitendra Kalita, SHG members under NULM, NGO members of Sadhana, other government officials and staff of the Office of Sub-Divisional Officer, Rangia and a few health enthusiasts among others.

