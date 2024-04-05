Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma joins Dilip Saikia for filing nomination for Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency

TANGLA/KALAIGAON: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma along with several top guns of State including Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita; BTC CEM Pramod Boro; Cabinet Ministers, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ranjit Das,Chandra Mohan Patowary ; Rajya Sabha MP’s Bhubaneswar Kalita, Rwngwra Narzary among others joined sitting MP and BJP candidate for Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency Dilip Saikia while filing nomination papers for the seat before the District Commissioner and DEO, Javir Rahul Suresh at Udalguri on Thursday.

Addressing a meet in Udalguri before nomination which drew a sea of crowd, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the State government have fulfilled its pre-poll promises be it Orunodoi scheme or 1 lakh job to youths.

He further asserted that Assam has witnessed peace and development and the disturbed Bodo belt have been restored with ‘permanent peace’ and ‘stability’. He further sought people’s active democratic participation and vote for the BJP candidate and bring ‘double engine’ government for the sake of growth and development. He also assured that the State government is contemplating to cover every head of the family enlisted in ration card by health and life insurance by the State government. He appealed to the people to help the government in its endeavour to take the State’s potential to a greater height and assured that various people-friendly initiatives specifically focusing incentives for higher education of girl child will be the implemented. Pertinently, Biren Basak from Bharatiya Gana Parishad, Daniel Mardi as Independent; Aroon Barooa from Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party and Abdul Hamed from Rastriya Ulema Council also filed their nominations for the Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.

After delimination the newly-carved out Udalguri-Darrang HPC have encompassed 11 Legislative Assembly constituencies namely Rangia LAC, Kamalpur LAC, Tamulpur LAC, Goreswar LAC, Udalguri LAC, Bhergaon LAC, Tangla LAC,Mazbat LAC, Sipajhar LAC, Mangaldai LAC, Dalgaon LAC covering 4 districts. The constituency has a total number of 21,87160 voters comprising 10,99294 males and 10,87847 females .

