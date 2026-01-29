International theatre festival at Nagaon district library from January 30

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The National School of Drama, New Delhi, in collaboration with Nagaon district administration, is hosting an international theatre festival at Nagaon for the first time from January 30. The 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav will feature theatre performances from Assam, Delhi, Manipur, and Italy from January 30 to February 3 at the Nagaon district library auditorium.

According to sources, the festival will include five performances of ‘Janak Nandini’ by Maithili Lok Ranga Theatre, Delhi, on January 30, ‘Pebet’ by Kanglei Mime Theatre Repertory, Imphal, on January 31, ‘Exclamation Mark’ by Powol Avantanio’ Entertainment, Italy, on February 1, ‘Molakhu’ by Jonak Theatre, Assam, on February 2, and ‘The Wild Duck’ (Assamese adaptation) by trainees of National School of Drama under Silpa Kanan, Nagaon, on February 3. The festival will kick off on January 30 at 5 pm with the inaugural ceremony. All the five dramas will begin at 5:30 pm daily. The organizing committee includes President and MLA Rupak Sarmah and Executive President and DC Devasish Sharma.

Also Read: 125-year legacy of Tezpur’s Ban Theatre to be digitally preserved