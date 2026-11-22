STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Following the administrative reorganisation of the Public Works Department (PWD), the Assam government has directed all offices and establishments concerned to implement the revised departmental nomenclature and administrative arrangements with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Administrative Reforms, Training, Policy and Planning (ARTP&PG) Department recently, the National Highway Wing, which was earlier part of the erstwhile Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department, has been segregated and merged with the Public Works (Roads) Department.

Consequently, the Public Works (Roads) Department has been renamed as Public Works (Roads & National Highways) Department, while the former department has been renamed as the Public Works (Building) Department.

As per the latest notification, all offices, wings, establishments and subordinate offices under the Public Works (Roads & National Highways) Department have been instructed to adopt the revised departmental name in their official letterheads, stationery, seals, signboards, nameplates and correspondence.

Similarly, offices functioning under the Public Works (Building) Department will have to maintain their separate departmental identity and use the revised nomenclature in all official documents and communications.

The government has also directed the National Highway Wing and its subordinate field establishments to immediately inform the Central government ministries and departments, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), financial institutions, contractors, consultants and other stakeholders about the change in departmental nomenclature and administrative control.

All offices concerned have further been asked to update official records, registers, files, email signatures, websites, digital platforms and portals to reflect the new administrative arrangement.

Significantly, all ongoing correspondence, files, agreements, records and work-related matters concerning national highways will henceforth be handled under the administrative control of the Public Works (Roads & National Highways) Department.

The chief engineers, additional chief engineers, superintending engineers, executive engineers and other officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the notification.

The government has emphasised that the transition must be completed smoothly without disrupting ongoing projects, contractual obligations, official work or public service delivery. Further instructions, if required, will be issued separately by the Public Works (Roads & National Highways) Department.

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet had approved the separation of national highway component from PWD (Building & National Highway) and its integration with PWD (Roads) for better management of road infrastructure projects.

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