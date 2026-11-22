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SIVASAGAR: Bringing recognition to the district's healthcare sector, Sivasagar has achieved the distinction of being declared 'Surakshit' under the Government of India's Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha initiative, after successfully meeting the 95-95-95 targets.

In recognition of this achievement, Ritu Sharma, IRS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Mridul Yadav, and the district-level officials and staff through an official letter.

The achievement has been dedicated to those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS in the past, while acknowledging the tireless efforts of the District Commissioner and his team, including the Civil Surgeon, Chief Medical and Health Officer, District Medical and Health Officer, and District AIDS Control Officer.

As a mark of recognition, Sivasagar district will be formally felicitated during a special programme organised to observe World AIDS Day 2026 on December 1 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The award will be presented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

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