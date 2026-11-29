A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung on Saturday visited the residence of Tirtha Lochan Ray of Dahikata village, who lost his life in a wild elephant attack on Friday and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. Accompanied by Additional District Commissioner Jagadish Brahma and Goalpara Divisional Forest Officer T Sashidhar Reddy, the District Commissioner paid his respects to the deceased and offered a traditional floral gamosa to honour him. During the visit, Timung interacted with the grieving family members, relatives, and locals, expressing sympathy over the tragic loss. Villagers apprised the District Commissioner of the recurring menace of wild elephants in the area and raised concerns over the attacks, alleging that a particular elephant has been repeatedly attacking people. Residents as well as the members of the 'Man Elephant Conflict Observation Group' have expressed deep sorrow at the untimely death of Tirtha Lochan Ray and demanded solid and fruitful initiatives by the Forest Department to stop such tragedies.

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