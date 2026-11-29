A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A pall of gloom gripped Mirihola village in the Southern part of Sootea following the sudden death of one Masin Ali (26 years), who was working in the Malappuram district of Keralam. His family received the news of his sudden death over the phone on the morning of November 28. Following the tragic news, family members contacted Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika seeking assistance in bringing his mortal remains back home under the Shradhanjali scheme of the State Government. The family members also made contact with Sootea PS in this connection. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire area.

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