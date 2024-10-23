Assam: Goalpara draft panchayat electoral roll published

A Correspondent

Goalpara: The Draft Electoral Roll (DER) for the ensuing panchayat election in Goalpara district has been published on Tuesday by Khanindra Choudhury, District Election Officer cum District Magistrate. There are 723804 total voters, 362852 male and 360937 female voters, in the panchayat areas of the district as per the DER.

This has been issued in terms of communication by the Secretary, Assam State Election Commission vide Notification No. SEC.01/2023/pt./60 dated October 14, 2024 and Letter No. SEC.07/2023/pt./89 dated October 21, 2024.

According to a press release by the district administration, a total of 26013 new voters have been included this time in the 81 gaon panchayats of the district. Among them, 13083 are male voters, 12927 are female voters and 3 are from other genders.

On the other hand, names of 3332 male voters, 2625 female voters and 15 others’ have been deleted from the voters list for various reasons.

The DER is also available on the OERMS website of the Assam State Election Commission ‘https://ermssec.assam.gov.in/.

The electors may also check their names in the DER either through EPIC number or by downloading the draft roll of their polling stations from the Citizen Corner of the website.

