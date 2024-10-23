Assam Rifles conducted a medical camp at Buragaon Chapori village

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a medical camp at Buragaon Chapori village on Monday. The camp aimed to address basic healthcare needs of the villagers. The medical team of Assam Rifles, comprising a doctor and medical staff provided essential healthcare services, including medical examinations, treatments and distribution of medicines to the villagers who have limited access to regular healthcare facilities. A total of 349 people including 129 men, 119 women and 101 children benefitted from the medical camp.

The initiative is part of Assam Rifles’ ongoing efforts to support and uplift remote communities, ensuring that medical care reaches those in need. The camp was well-received and contributed positively to community health.

Also Read: Assam: Narco coordination meet held in Cachar District to combat drug menace

Also watch :