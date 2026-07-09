Assam: Goalpara launches Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 2.0 training

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The three-day training programme for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 2.0 (CMAAA-2.0) commenced in Goalpara district on Wednesday. The initiative, organised by the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), Goalpara, aims to equip selected beneficiaries with the skills and knowledge required to establish sustainable self-employment ventures.

The inaugural session, held at Baldamari Higher Secondary School, was formally inaugurated by Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung. A total of 2,352 beneficiaries have been selected in Goalpara district through an interview process.

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